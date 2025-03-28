Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Stock Up 8.7 %

INTI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 147,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,416. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b clinical trial of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

