Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Inhibitor Therapeutics Stock Up 8.7 %
INTI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 147,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,416. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
About Inhibitor Therapeutics
