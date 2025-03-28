Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Down 93.5% in March

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IVFH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,211. Innovative Food has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

