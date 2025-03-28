Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Down 93.5% in March

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Innovative Food Price Performance
IVFH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,211. Innovative Food has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.
About Innovative Food
