Insider Buying: EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR) Director Acquires 19,420 Shares of Stock

EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Get Free Report) Director Joseph V. Sr Salvucci, Sr. acquired 19,420 shares of EON Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,098.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,688.40. The trade was a 1.45 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
EON Resources Stock Performance
EONR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.50. 425,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,621. EON Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
About EON Resources
