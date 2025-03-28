Insider Buying: EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR) Director Acquires 19,420 Shares of Stock

EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Get Free Report) Director Joseph V. Sr Salvucci, Sr. acquired 19,420 shares of EON Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,098.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,688.40. The trade was a 1.45 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EON Resources Stock Performance

EONR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.50. 425,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,621. EON Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

About EON Resources

Featured Stories

EON Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. It holds a 100% working interest in the property that consists of 343 wells producing oil and gas, as well as 207 injection wells covering an area of approximately 13,700 contiguous acres.

