Insider Buying: Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Senior Officer Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guido De Ciancio acquired 10,000 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

Journey Energy stock opened at C$1.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$120.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Journey Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.42 and a 1-year high of C$4.08.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

