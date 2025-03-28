Insider Buying: Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Senior Officer Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guido De Ciancio acquired 10,000 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.
Journey Energy Stock Performance
Journey Energy stock opened at C$1.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$120.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Journey Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.42 and a 1-year high of C$4.08.
