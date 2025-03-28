Insider Selling: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Sells 9,555 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,136 ($40.60), for a total value of £299,644.80 ($387,939.93).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,074 ($39.80) per share, with a total value of £153.70 ($198.99).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BATS stock traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,129 ($40.51). 14,652,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,436,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,128.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,942.89. The company has a market cap of £68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,228.78 ($28.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,416 ($44.23).

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

British American Tobacco ( LON:BATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 364.30 ($4.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative return on equity of 25.94% and a negative net margin of 52.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a GBX 60.06 ($0.78) dividend. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $58.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.25) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

About British American Tobacco

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

