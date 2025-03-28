Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells 1,827 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $50,169.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,608.86. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Balaji Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Balaji Gandhi sold 5,771 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $173,360.84.

On Thursday, February 13th, Balaji Gandhi sold 28,759 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,770.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Balaji Gandhi sold 4,813 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $132,261.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Balaji Gandhi sold 5,827 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $159,135.37.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Balaji Gandhi sold 836 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $22,555.28.

On Monday, January 6th, Balaji Gandhi sold 3,195 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $85,018.95.

Phreesia Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of PHR stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 694,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,890. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Phreesia by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after purchasing an additional 727,384 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,873,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after buying an additional 626,579 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $10,657,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 296,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Phreesia by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 143,077 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

