Insider Selling: Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Insider Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Tracey Sacco sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $215,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,490. The trade was a 8.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 3.7 %

SRRK opened at $33.36 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,321.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.