Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $66.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13. Intapp has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $518,358.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,414,134.35. This trade represents a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $1,237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 828,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,223,984.45. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,827 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,658 over the last ninety days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

