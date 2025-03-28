Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 14,419,175 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,503% from the average daily volume of 553,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Down 7.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.

