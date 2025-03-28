Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 511,602 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 365,154 shares.The stock last traded at $44.53 and had previously closed at $45.90.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,357,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,291,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

