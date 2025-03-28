Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCD traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $89.99 and a one year high of $119.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

