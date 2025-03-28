iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,298,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 949,855 shares.The stock last traded at $70.47 and had previously closed at $70.88.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,948,000 after acquiring an additional 408,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,120,000 after purchasing an additional 286,730 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,200,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 859,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,440,000 after purchasing an additional 125,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 679,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

