iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Short Interest Down 78.3% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IBGA traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $25.18. 14,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,371. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $27.42.
iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0794 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (IBGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2044 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2044. The fund will terminate in December 2044. IBGA was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
