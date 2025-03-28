JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
JE Cleantech Stock Performance
JCSE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 3,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,897. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. JE Cleantech has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06.
About JE Cleantech
