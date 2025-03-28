JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JE Cleantech Stock Performance

JCSE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 3,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,897. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. JE Cleantech has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

