JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases $417,900.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,485,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,535,754.47. The trade was a 0.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $487,821.62.

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $150,905.28.

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $437,760.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $634,500.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $987,500.00.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of JELD opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $534.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,238 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,492,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,815,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,775,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after acquiring an additional 634,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

