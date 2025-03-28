JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases $417,900.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,485,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,535,754.47. The trade was a 0.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $487,821.62.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $150,905.28.
- On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $437,760.00.
- On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $634,500.00.
- On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $987,500.00.
JELD-WEN Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of JELD opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $534.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,238 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,492,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,815,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,775,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after acquiring an additional 634,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.
Get Our Latest Report on JELD-WEN
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JELD-WEN
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.