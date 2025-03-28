JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,057,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 421,393 shares.The stock last traded at $63.93 and had previously closed at $64.14.
JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04.
JPMorgan Active Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About JPMorgan Active Value ETF
The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Active Value ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.