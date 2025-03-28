JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,057,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 421,393 shares.The stock last traded at $63.93 and had previously closed at $64.14.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,402.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

