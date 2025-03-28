JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.03 and last traded at $52.07. Approximately 2,325,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,690,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.82.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,591,000 after buying an additional 860,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,124,000 after acquiring an additional 498,270 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

