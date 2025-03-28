JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.03 and last traded at $52.07. Approximately 2,325,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,690,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.82.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
