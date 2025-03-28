Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC) Short Interest Update

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of KVAC stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keen Vision Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,556,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

