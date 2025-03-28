Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the February 28th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.0 days.
Kemira Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KOYJF traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $22.41. 956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. Kemira Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.
Kemira Oyj Company Profile
