Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the February 28th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.0 days.

Kemira Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KOYJF traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $22.41. 956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. Kemira Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

Kemira Oyj Company Profile

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

