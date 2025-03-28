Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.03 and last traded at $111.97. 10,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 11,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
View Our Latest Report on KXSCF
Kinaxis Trading Down 3.0 %
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kinaxis
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.