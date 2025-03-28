Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.03 and last traded at $111.97. 10,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 11,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.42.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.66.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

