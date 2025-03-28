Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Shares Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.
Separately, Mackie upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
