KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Up 214.1% in March

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 214.1% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

KONE Oyj Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS KNYJY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. 14,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,321. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.9388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from KONE Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.94. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.41%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Featured Articles

