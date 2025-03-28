KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Up 214.1% in March

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 214.1% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

KONE Oyj Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS KNYJY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. 14,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,321. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj Increases Dividend

KONE Oyj Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.9388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from KONE Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.94. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.41%.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

