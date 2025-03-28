Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 154639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1063 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

