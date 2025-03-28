Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,809 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Citigroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.53.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

