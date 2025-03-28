Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.09.

Lightspeed Commerce stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $9.07. 387,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,529. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

