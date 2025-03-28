LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 76.05% and a negative net margin of 69.76%. LiqTech International updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

LiqTech International Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ LIQT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 11,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.98. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

