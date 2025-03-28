Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lomiko Metals Trading Down 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:LMRMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Lomiko Metals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

