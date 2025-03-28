Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $385.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $445.00 to $385.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.48.

LULU opened at $341.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.67.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,775,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

