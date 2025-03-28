Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.530-2.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.950-15.150 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.79.

Shares of LULU opened at $341.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.67. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

