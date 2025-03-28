LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Down 73.9% in March

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 247,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 640,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 0.3 %

LVMUY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.48. The company had a trading volume of 289,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,595. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $183.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.83.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.6206 dividend. This is an increase from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVMUY. Bank of America upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

