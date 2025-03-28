Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 242 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 57,146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,023,000 after buying an additional 949,407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $66.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.