Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Down 60.8% in March

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,168,700 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the February 28th total of 5,538,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.8 days.
Meituan Trading Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS MPNGF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.54. 2,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,657. Meituan has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95.
About Meituan
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Meituan
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.