Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Down 60.8% in March

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,168,700 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the February 28th total of 5,538,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.8 days.

Meituan Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS MPNGF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.54. 2,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,657. Meituan has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95.

About Meituan

Meituan operates as a technology retail company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Core Local Commerce and New Initiatives segments. The company offers food delivery services; and helps consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels, and attraction and transportation ticketing.

