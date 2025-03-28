MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Announces Earnings Results

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14, Zacks reports.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:MIRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. 82,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,130. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $5.01.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
