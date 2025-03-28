Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,109,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $146,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.