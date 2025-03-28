Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $181.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,685 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $181,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 311,547 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 1,016,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,204,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17. The company has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Partners cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. This represents a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 509,701 shares of company stock valued at $41,641,353. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

