Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited (ASX:MA1) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited (ASX:MA1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 30th.

About Monash Absolute Investment

Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Monash Investors Pty Limited. It invests in public equity markets across Australia. It invests in the growth and value stocks of small-cap companies. Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

