Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Down 61.2% in March

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the February 28th total of 51,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movano

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOVE. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movano during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Movano by 22.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Movano in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Movano alerts:

Movano Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MOVE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 5,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,237. Movano has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $13.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

About Movano

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.