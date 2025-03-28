Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 15.6% – What’s Next?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 19,394,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 494% from the average session volume of 3,262,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $129.38.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) EPS for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
