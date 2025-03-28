Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 15.6% – What’s Next?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 19,394,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 494% from the average session volume of 3,262,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $129.38.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) EPS for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, Director John Kevin Andersen sold 174,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $158,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $8.19. The trade was a 99.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Winter sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $124,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,216 shares of company stock worth $302,766. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

