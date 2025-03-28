NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 138,682.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 634,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 633,779 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,792,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,976,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,662,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,097,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK opened at $968.46 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $745.55 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $979.80 and a 200-day moving average of $990.21. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,017.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,120.67.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $10,726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

