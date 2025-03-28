Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) & Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Critical Survey

Risk and Volatility

Netcapital has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Netcapital and Security National Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $812,612.00 4.79 -$4.99 million ($20.20) -0.09 Security National Financial $331.06 million 0.92 $14.49 million $1.23 10.24

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital. Netcapital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

30.7% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Netcapital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Netcapital and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital -562.71% -25.03% -22.67% Security National Financial 8.92% 9.02% 2.02%

Summary

Security National Financial beats Netcapital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

