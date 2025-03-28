Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Announces Earnings Results

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Netlist had a negative net margin of 37.19% and a negative return on equity of 852.20%.

Netlist Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NLST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,704. The firm has a market cap of $285.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

