Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van Purchases 10,000 Shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,772.62. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Contango Ore Price Performance

Contango Ore stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Contango Ore, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $25.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price objective on Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTGO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Contango Ore by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Contango Ore by 207.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 224,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 151,559 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 372.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Contango Ore by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.