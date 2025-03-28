Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the February 28th total of 934,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,684,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,380. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Nintendo had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
