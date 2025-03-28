Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $89.73 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 505,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $89,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 70.5% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $144.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.54 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.