Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 60,119 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,618,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,119 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $127,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.6 %

JCI stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,214,190.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,003,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,791,668.57. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 905,864 shares of company stock valued at $77,824,710 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

