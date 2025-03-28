North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:QTPI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:QTPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1134 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 1.4% increase from North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QTPI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,020. North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15.

About North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF (QTPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide high current income and long-term capital appreciation with a focus on tax-advantaged qualified dividend income.

