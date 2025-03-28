Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.46.

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $98.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,674. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $79.32 and a 52-week high of $114.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $429,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,722. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $100,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $851,401.60. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,211. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

