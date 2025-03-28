Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0926 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 14.9% increase from Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NDVG stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.64. 146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186. Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $12.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

About Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

The Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that primarily holds dividend-paying equities from around the globe. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

