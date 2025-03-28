Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Short Interest Down 77.3% in March

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the February 28th total of 95,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuvve Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ NVVE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Nuvve Company Profile

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

