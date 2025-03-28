Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Short Interest Down 77.3% in March

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the February 28th total of 95,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nuvve Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ NVVE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $17.30.
Nuvve Company Profile
