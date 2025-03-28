OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

